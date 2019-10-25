Special plans for Remembrance Day in Knaresborough

The Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion has some very special plans for this year’s Remembrance Day.

The lamppost poppies, introduced for last year’s World War One centenary commemoration, will return but this year will be complemented by army, navy and air force flags along the High Street, Market Place and surrounding streets.

The main focus this year is around the ‘Knit for Knaresborough’ project which began earlier this year and will build to the centenary of the Royal British Legion in 2021.

Knaresborough Branch vice-chair, David Houlgate, said: “This is our most ambitious project yet and today, with the help of Harrogate Borough Council, we will be installing seven large wreaths and seven motifs to the Courthouse Museum and fencing.

"A number of trees will be decorated with poppies and there will be a silhouette of the ‘unknown’ soldier’ in the Castle grounds. This has all been made possible by the help and support of friends of the RBL who have given up their time to knit thousands of poppies over the past six months.

“The project has been co-ordinated by member Brenda Pitchfork and the Legion is grateful for her efforts with the project. But this is only stage one. Next year the hope is that the installation will be even bigger and then more so in 2021.”

The Legion is also hoping to exceed its record breaking fundraising collection from last year, but needs volunteers to do so.

David said: “Unfortunately time takes its toll and we now have very few activists and membership has dwindled. There is a danger that the Branch will not be able to continue for much longer unless we get more members.

"Anyone can join and this year for the very first time the poppy will be used to remember civilian victims of war and terror as we move to ensure that Remembrance is inclusive of all modern Britain and acknowledges the wider impact of conflict.

“Last year the Branch raised £30,229, a staggering amount from the townsfolk but a figure we hope to exceed this time round. So we are looking for volunteers to help sell poppies at either Lidl or at M&S at the retail park. Even if it’s just for an hour it will help."

Anyone interested can get in touch with Chair, Alan Pitchfork on 07984 700429.

The Branch also has its traditional poppy supper fundraiser at Knaresborough Working Men’s Club on Wednesday November, 6 and a market stall on the same day.