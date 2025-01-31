Special offers by The Little Gym Harrogate as it celebrates 15 years of helping local children grow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate children’s gym which has transformed the lives of thousands of families is marking its 15th anniversary.

Founded by Kate Henebury, The Little Gym Harrogate was the first of three Yorkshire-based franchises she now owns, with locations also in York and Leeds.

Over the past 15 years, the independent business has welcomed thousands of families, many of whom have grown up with the programme, from babies taking their first steps to confident young gymnasts mastering new skills.

"We are so proud to be celebrating 15 years in Harrogate," said Kate.

"Our mission has always been to create a place where children can develop not just physical strength and coordination, but also confidence, resilience, and independence.

"Seeing generations of children come through our doors and watching them grow into strong, happy, and capable young people is the most rewarding part of what we do."

Since its first opened its doors, The Little Gym has become a cornerstone of the community, providing a fun, nurturing environment where children can build confidence, learn new skills, and develop a lifelong love of movement.

Since 2010, The Little Gym Harrogate has been an integral part of many families' lives, offering:

Developmental gymnastics classes for all ages.

Holiday camps to keep children active year-round.

Birthday parties that create unforgettable memories.

A supportive community where children build confidence and friendships.

Such was the popularity s of the original Little Gym in Harrogate, Kate Henebury went on to open The Little Gym Leeds in 2016 and The Little Gym York in 2021, extending her vision to create strong, happy, and active children across Yorkshire.

She now also mentors other franchise owners across The Little Gym network.

"Fifteen years ago, I could never have imagined the impact The Little Gym Harrogate would have on so many children and families,” said Kate.

"It’s been an incredible journey and we’re just getting started!"

As part of the anniversary celebrations, The Little Gym Harrogate is offering special promotions and events throughout February.

The offers include half-price on the first three months of membership and a double referral bonus.