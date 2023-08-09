Sophie Lambert was 22 when she died

Assistant coroner Catherine Cundy opened the inquest into the death of Sophie Lambert, 22, at North Yorkshire Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

Miss Lambert was reported missing from her home in Starbeck, Harrogate, on June 16, and her body was found on the 21st by a member of the public in the water.

There was a major search launched by North Yorkshire Police to find Miss Lambert, and a large number of volunteers also assisted. The Nidd Gorge area became the focus of the investigation after some of her belongings were found nearby.

The postmortem gave her cause of death as drowning, with cocaine ingestion listed as a significant secondary contributing factor. Miss Lambert was identified by her mother.