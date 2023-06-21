News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Body found after police search river for missing woman
Town sign new goalkeeper following his release by Premier League new boys
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Body found by police during search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Sophie Lambert: Body found in River Nidd in search for missing Yorkshire woman, 22

North Yorkshire Police officers searching for missing 22-year-old woman Sophie Lambert have found a body in the River Nidd at Knaresborough.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

A statement read: “Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert in the Harrogate area have confirmed a body has been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday morning. It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support. We ask that their privacy is respected. We thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal over the last few days. A further update will be issued in due course.”

Some of Sophie’s belongings had already been found in the Gorge area. She was reported missing from her home in Starbeck on Friday evening.

River Nidd near KnaresboroughRiver Nidd near Knaresborough
River Nidd near Knaresborough
Sophie LambertSophie Lambert
Sophie Lambert