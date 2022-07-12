Son’s defib tribute to dad scores success

Luke Trower’s dad Mark Trower died, aged just 49, while playing football in the town, eight years ago.

“A few months ago I decided to take on a challenge to raise money for defibs because I lost my old man to heart attack while playing football,” said Mark.

“So, I thought I would get some for my local club and cricket club but I only expected to make a few quid off it but I ended up making £6,500.

“Instead of giving all the money to British Heart Foundation, I thought I would give out a few more defibs to local places that needed them.”

Luke has now given out five defibrillators, including to Beckwithshaw, Spofforth and Bilton in Ainsty Cricket clubs, Wetherby Bandstand and the Old Man’s Parliament in Wetherby, where his granddad John Trower, goes every Thursday.

Luke organised a sponsored climb of Ben Nevis with friends from Tockwith and Bilton in Ainsty and partner Alex Bowden but said that before they had reached Scotland they had raised £4,000.

“When we were up Ben Nevis at 4,500 somebody from Wetherby messaged to say he was going to donate the rest of the money.

“I said 500 quid and he sent another grand and a half. We have done really well and I couldn’t have been more grateful.”

Defibrillators, or defib, are available for members of the public to be able to use to restart hearts.

The device gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest and gives clear instructions until the arrival of ambulance crews.

They are now found in public places for the people to use in case of emergencies and Wetherby Coun Norma Harrington paid tribute to Luke’s efforts in boosting availability in the area.

“I knew Mark and he would be so proud of Luke.

“It’s really fantastic that we have this facility here in Wetherby as we get so many visitors at the Riverside,” said Coun Harrington.