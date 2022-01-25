Songs of Praise films in Knaresborough

The plaque at St Robert's cave in Knaresborough .

Filming, with classical singer Katherine Jenkins, last week took place at St Robert’s cave where some of the history of St Robert was described, as well as at the Community Store at Gracious Street Church.

“They came to us having been aware of the St Robert celebrations and legacy projects from the 800th anniversary back in 2018,” said St Robert spokesman and historian Peter Lacey.

“Plan A was to do the show last year but Covid got in the way.

“What the programme makers wanted was to draw attention to expressions of practical love in part as a legacy of St Robert who served the people of Knaresborough many centuries before.

“It was St Robert who provided the inspiration, alongside up-to-date research about community development, for Knaresborough Connectors which has been at the forefront of co-ordinating community support during the pandemic.”

St Robert was born in York in 1160 and died in 1218.

The hermit lived in a cave by the River Nidd and was renowned across Europe and pilgrims travelled from afar to see him in Knaresborough.