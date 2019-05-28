Solved - Harrogate district town where time stood still

Volunteers have gone to new heights to get a Harrogate district town's civic clock back on the right time.

The landmark Rotary millennium clock on the former Nat West Bank building on Knaresborough high street has now been repaired and is once again showing the correct time.

Getting it sorted - Intrepid Rotarian Chris Parkin and The Clockman get the clock's motor running again.

Since the closure of the Nat West Bank the clock had become inaccessible for maintenance and repair.

But now thanks to the building’s new owner the clock is again in full working order.

Local businessman, Phillip Cable, whose company CFK Developments has acquired the building, was happy to liaise with Knaresborough Rotary Club to carry out the necessary repairs.

A ‘cherry picker’ was hired and intrepid Rotarian Chris Parkin, assisted by ‘The Clockman’, managed to replace the failed motor for the electric clock.

For more information about Rotary in Knaresborough visit www.knaresborough.rotary1040.org

