Soldiers take on 48-hour challenge

Four soldiers from Dog Squadron, 21 Engineers at Claro Barracks in Ripon are hoping to raise £1000 for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity by running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

Captain Dan Hall, Corporal Paul Gilluley, Lance Corporal Cameron Hirst and Lance Corporal Dale Scribbins are doing the challenge around Ripon, which started on Tuesday and will end today, Thursday September 30.

The fundraiser, also known as the David Goggins Challenge, is seeing the team complete the equivalent of an ultramarathon running 48 miles over the 48 hour

period.

The team are adding an extra twist and will be rolling a dice before each run to determine whether they will be running with the added challenge of 10 kg of body armour or a 20 kg bergan or clean fatigue (no weight).

The team have chosen to support ABF The Soldiers’ charity because this charity close to their hearts given their career and connections to the British Army.

Corporal Gilluley said: “I have been on operational tours and have seen first-hand the impact that it can have on soldiers when returning home.

“I take great comfort in knowing that the ABF are there to support me and my colleagues if needed and I hope that me and the lads can do our bit to help the ABF continue their great work.”