Snow delays: Harrogate Bus Company’s update to passengers with pledge to keep services running

With roads in Harrogate under a deluge of snow from the Arctic weather front overnight, bus passengers are certainly feeling the impact.

But the town’s leading bus operator is keen to highlight that buses are still running in Harrogate, though the advice is to check first before setting out on your journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Harrogate Bus Company said: "Due to today's weather and road conditions, we have a number of diversions and delays on some of our routes. All schools that we operate to have informed us that they are closed all day, so no school buses will be running.

Still running - Harrogate bus station today. Harrogate Bus Company said: "Due to today's weather and road conditions, we have a number of diversions and delays on some of our routes. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)

"We advise customers to check before making a journey today - updated information on all our routes is available on our website transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate.

"Customers can also track their bus using the Transdev Go app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working hard to restore normal service to all areas as quickly as possible, and we thank our customers for their patience in today's wintry conditions."

The good news for bus passengers today in Harrogate is that wintry conditions are set to carry on easing this afternoon with no further snow forecast for the weekend - for now.

A snowy residential street in Harrogate today off Forest Lane. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)

The Harrogate Advertiser has been out and about can report traffic is flowing smoothly on all major roads in and out of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit: www.transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate/

Traffic last night on Skipton Road in Harrogate as snow showers started to sweep the town in earnest. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)