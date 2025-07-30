Sneak preview of new-look historic inn near Ripon after major redevelopment

The new owners of a redeveloped pub near Ripon which dates back to the 17th century say they will be hosting a ‘soft launch’ in advance of the official reopening.

Following a period of refurbishment and transformation, the Grantley Arms, which dates back to the late 1600s, is returning to its roots with a renewed focus on seasonal menus, local suppliers and warm Yorkshire hospitality.

As sister venue to five-star hotel Grantley Hall, the owners say they are proud to ‘soft launch’ this historic country pub in a relaxed, countryside setting before reopening officially opening to the public on Friday, August 14.

Bookings are already being taken at: https://www.grantleyarms.co.uk/

Part of the interior design of the new look Grantley Arms, a historic country pub near Ripon which dates back to the late 1600s. (Picture contributed)

Grantley Hall’s Managing Director, Richard Sykes said: "The opening of our new country pub is a proud new chapter for us.

“At Grantley Hall, warm hospitality is at the heart of everything we do and that same spirit is what makes a great local pub.

"We’re incredibly excited to share with our hotel guests and the local community.

"Whether it’s a leisurely lunch before check-in or a relaxed farewell meal after a stay, we see the pub as a natural extension of the Grantley experience, a place where quality, comfort and Yorkshire charm come together.”

Artist's impression of redeveloped pub - The Grantley Arms is sister venue to the five-star hotel Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

Boasting a classic country setting just a short walk from Grantley Hall, the interior of the new-look Grantley Arms will offer a sophisticated but laidback setting reflecting the character of a traditional village pub with elegant touches and comfortable corners plus a cosy fireplace.

Situated five miles west of Ripon in the village of Grantley, the menu at the stone-built inn is expected to showcase delicious seasonal dishes with a twist on classic pub favourites, all crafted using the finest local ingredients from the region.

At the helm of the operation of the Grantley Arms will be Chef Gavin Swift, currently the Senior Sous Chef at Grantley Hall, who will take on the role of Chef Patron and described the appointment as “a real honour.”

The pub is taking bookings from Thursday, August 14 and will be open Wednesdays – Sundays.

For further information, visit: www.grantleyarms.co.uk