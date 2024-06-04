Small independent Harrogate shop does it again at the national level with new awards glory
After making the prestigious list in the national awards organised by Tech for Techs, Richard Towers-Forth of Phase 4 Computers said: "We are honoured to be considered among the best in the field.
“We believe in providing honest, plain and simple English advice that helps our clients make informed decisions about their devices.
“This prestigious recognition acknowledges our commitment to innovation, excellence, and performance in the tech industry."
The small Harrogate firm has been shortlisted as finalists for three awards, thanks to the support and recommendations from tech professionals, vendors, and distributors who recognize the impact of our work.
Located in a small shop at 29 Regent Parade in Harrogate, Phase 4 Computers has been quietly providing top-notch tech support services without charging any diagnostic fees or hourly rates that break the bank since 1996.
Members of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, the firm is owned by Rich and Hayley Towers-Forth.
Phase 4 Computers’ latest UK success sees it nominated in the following categories:
Finalist Tech For Techs community expert - Richard Towers-Forth
Finalist Best Tech Website – www.p4com.com
Best Shop Front – Phase 4 Computers
Richard Towers-Forth said: “We would like to thank you all our customers for being part of our success and we look forward to celebrating this achievement with you."
More information on the awards: https://www.techfortechs.co.uk/