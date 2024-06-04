Small independent Harrogate shop does it again at the national level with new awards glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A small independent Harrogate company which has made a habit of punching above its weight says it’s thrilled to have been listed as a finalist in the Tech Awards 2024.

After making the prestigious list in the national awards organised by Tech for Techs, Richard Towers-Forth of Phase 4 Computers said: "We are honoured to be considered among the best in the field.

“We believe in providing honest, plain and simple English advice that helps our clients make informed decisions about their devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This prestigious recognition acknowledges our commitment to innovation, excellence, and performance in the tech industry."

National awards success - Harrogate's Phase 4 Computers owners Rich and Hayley Towers-Forth. (Picture contributed)

The small Harrogate firm has been shortlisted as finalists for three awards, thanks to the support and recommendations from tech professionals, vendors, and distributors who recognize the impact of our work.

Located in a small shop at 29 Regent Parade in Harrogate, Phase 4 Computers has been quietly providing top-notch tech support services without charging any diagnostic fees or hourly rates that break the bank since 1996.

Members of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, the firm is owned by Rich and Hayley Towers-Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase 4 Computers’ latest UK success sees it nominated in the following categories:

Finalist Tech For Techs community expert - Richard Towers-Forth

Finalist Best Tech Website – www.p4com.com

Best Shop Front – Phase 4 Computers

Richard Towers-Forth said: “We would like to thank you all our customers for being part of our success and we look forward to celebrating this achievement with you."