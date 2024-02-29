Small Harrogate design firm’s ‘get well’ card for King Charles goes viral and makes headlines in the Daily Mail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The King received the humorous card created by Pigment Productions after receiving the shock diagnosis of cancer and undergoing treatment in hospital.

Located in a converted stable block off Kings Road, the talented team at this vibrant Harrogate studio never expected one card could have such a reaction.

Featured on the main BBC news the story quickly went viral and by the same weekend was appearing on page one of the newspapers, including the Daily Mail.

Featured on the main BBC news, the story about the card designed by a Harrogate firm went viral and appeared on page one of the newspapers, including the Daily Mail. (Picture contributed)

Pigment sales director, Stephen Baker, said: "Seeing King Charles holding one of our cards with our Harrogate brand featuring prominently on the front page of the national newspapers was memorable.

"Our mission, when designing cards is to spread a little much-needed joy and thoughtfulness.

"I'm really proud of all the amazing work our team does.”

The £9.99 Pigment card was ordered by an ardent royalist from the Moonpig website

Lisa Stalker, a talented designer at Pigment Productions in Harrogate, who was responsible for the 'Get Well' card which King Charles enjoyed so much. (Picture contributed)

Depicted a sad-looking dog wearing a veterinary collar, the legend said: “At least you don't have to wear a cone”.

Pigment's creative director, Martin Powderly said the whole turn of events had come as a complete surprise.

"I had no idea he was going to get this card until my phone started pinging on Friday night.

"It was a really happy surprise. Hopefully, King Charles is back on the mend.”

With the tagline of "wonderful paper moments", Pigment Productions was founded 25 years ago.

Its cards are now stocked in hundreds of independent shops and many major retailers across the UK.

The hand-drawn design which tickled King Charles’s funny bone was inspired by the hit Disney animated film Up, which includes a golden retriever called Dug who wears the "cone of shame”.

Lisa Stalker, the Harrogate designer responsible for the front piece of the card sent to King Charles, said: “The design is meant to make people smile.

"I’m really pleased that it has succeeded, and the King enjoyed it.