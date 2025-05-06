Small family Harrogate brewery wins big at new Indie Beer Awards North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate brewery run by a local couple has taken home the two top spots in the first-ever Indie Beer Awards North East.

Run by Joe and Julie Joyce, Harrogate Brewing Co won Gold and Silver in the Overall Champions judging, where all of the day’s category winners across a broad range of beer styles fight it out to be named the ‘best of the best’.

Harrogate Brewing Co's 'Nidd Mild' took the Overall Champion Gold, with another dark beer, their 'Harrogate Porter' getting Silver.

“We were so delighted to be voted Harrogate Independent Business of the Year last year but these Indie Beer Awards have really blown us away,” said Joe Joyce.

"The North of England has so many great breweries, so to win two Golds is amazing.

"This is a great lift for our small family business during these really testing times for independent brewers."

Harrogate Brewing Co recently launched its own bar at the site of the former Old Bell Tavern.

Other Harrogate independent beers to receive awards included Rooster’s and Daleside.

Held at Gateshead Rugby Football Club Beer Festival, the awards were judged by beer sommeliers, master brewers and other expert beer judges from across the industry.

Organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), and formerly called the SIBA Independent Beer Awards, the awards have been renamed the Indie Beer Awards to align with the successful Indie Beer campaign launched last year by the organisation.

“Judging beers in a huge range of styles, the Indie Beer Awards show the very best the North East has to offer and the quality across the board was incredibly high this year,” said Neil Walker, Indie Beer Awards organiser.

“A huge congratulations to all of the category winners and, in particular, Harrogate Brewing Co who took home the two top awards of the day."

The SIBA Independent Beer Awards included a broad range of beer styles, from pale ales and IPAs to porters, stouts and speciality beer styles.

Gold winners from the awards will go forwards to the National Finals in Liverpool March 2026.