Sleep Easy event raise 5,000 after Ripon YMCA shine spotlight on homelessness

The Sleep Easy event is staged across the UK and has seen over 7,000 people sleep rough to raise over £1.5 million for local YMCA services that assist young people with troubled home lives.

Jayne Shackleton, the YMCA’s community and development manager in Ripon, said: “We don’t see a lot of it in north yorkshire, it’s much more hidden.

“Sleeping in strangers' cars, on floors and sofas.

Ripon YMCA Sleep Easy events raises 5K and counting as staff and volunteers battle the elements under the rain and cold.

“47% of young people who end up homeless are a result of difficult family life.

“Around 129 thousand of young people aged 16-24 last year presented as homeless to their council.

“Equating to 1 young person every hour, which are huge numbers. It’s not just about raising funds for our independent charity but about raising awareness for homelessness as a whole.

“We play out the event as authentically as possible but we understand it doesn’t come close to what it’s like.

Ripon YMCA stage event with an inspiring story from their current housing support worker Briony.

“After events we’ve had feedback saying that it really hit home.

“They go home with more understanding about how frightening it would be without a safe home.”

Briony, now a housing support worker, opened up about her personal experience and the crucial role the YMCA played.

“I had quite a chaotic upbringing, it was really hard at home. Things had completely broken down. Naturally petrified as to where my life would go, the YMCA was my only option.

Ripon YMCA Sleep Easy event success with Jayne Shackleton - YMCA’s community and development manager.

“For those two years I tried to do A-levels, but I couldn’t even get myself on a bus, so I dropped out.

“The YMCA gave me opportunities, and you might fail at them more than once, but they will keep giving them.

“It was that persistence that kept me going. I even got dragged out of bed and given help applying for a job, which I got.

“I got a job for the council as a young people's development worker.

“It’s that kind of investment that the YMCA can give, that I loved.

“Which then gave me the opportunity to travel abroad. I went to Turkey and South America. I got the chance to find something I loved!.

“The YMCA was connected with the college in London that helped sign me onto a degree.

“I left to go to London and never looked back. The YMCA always had a special place in my heart. My life was going in two directions, one was a very dark place.

“With their support I found a passion, a love for living life again.

“I really wanted to give back so when the job came up I thought what better way to give back, then to actually do the job that supported me in the first place.”

Sean McKibben, chair of the board of trustees, said: “The event couldn’t happen with the commitment of the volunteers and the staff.

“They deserve a massive thank you. We are so grateful to all those who raised a significant amount of money reaching out to friends and family.

