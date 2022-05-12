Skydiving Rotarians hand over £1,288 to children’s hospice

Knaresborough’s Helen Westmancoat and Harrogate Brigantes Rotarian David Billington made the leaps earlier this year.

And their efforts have brought in enough sponsorship to pay for six months’ worth of parent support, four sessions of bereavement counselling and a visit from bereavement counsellors offering emotional support for parents going through the most difficult of times.

Chris Verney, Regional Fundraiser for Boston Spa-based Martin House said: “What an amazing impact for those families who need it.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well known for her skydiving and fundraising efforts, after several postponements, due to Covid and unfavourable weather conditions, Helen made her 50th skydive from 15,000 feet, on February 22.

Chris added: “We are truly grateful for Helen and David’s support in taking on this challenge, and I am so glad that Helen finally got to do her 50th jump.

“Congratulations on reaching this milestone.”

Based in Boston Spa, Martin House Hospice Cares for babies, children and young people with life limiting conditions supporting families when they need it most.

DCIM\139GOPRO

It provides lanned and emergency care, symptom control, as well as supporting families in their own homes and when their child is in hospital.