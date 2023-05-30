News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Sky Bet award for Harrogate Town as club's chief executive is named League Two CEO of the year

Harrogate Town’s chief executive has won a major award from Sky Bet which has praised the club for creating “one of the most welcoming stadiums” in the league.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th May 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:43 BST

After being named SkyBet League Two CEO of the year, Harrogate Town’s CEO Sarah Barry said: “It’s a credit to everyone at Harrogate Town AFC who work incredibly hard to make our fantastic club what it is.

"I’m really happy to accept this award on behalf of the whole team and also our fantastic supporters who are recognised for being amongst the best by other clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To put Harrogate Town on the map when we are one of the smallest clubs in the league proves you don’t have to be the biggest to be the best!

Harrogate Town’s CEO Sarah Barry has been named SkyBet League Two CEO of the year. (Picture Adrian Murray)Harrogate Town’s CEO Sarah Barry has been named SkyBet League Two CEO of the year. (Picture Adrian Murray)
Harrogate Town’s CEO Sarah Barry has been named SkyBet League Two CEO of the year. (Picture Adrian Murray)
Most Popular

"It’s an absolute honour to be voted by fellow clubs, many of whom have visited us for a second time and appreciate the progression we are making. Well done team and everyone who supports us. #ProudToBeTown!”

Voted for by fellow SkyBet League Two Clubs, comments included…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite the obvious size constraints and the competition of well-established clubs in Yorkshire, Sarah has successfully led the club through its first phase as an EFL League Two Club.

"Off the field, she has professionalised the business operations, both matchday and non-matchday, creating a commercial and operational team which is one of the best in League Two.

"She has also laid the platform for a very successful community programme.”

“Sarah and her team have made Harrogate one of the most welcoming stadiums to visit for both club officials and supporters, despite the restrictions of their stadium.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Barry was appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Harrogate Town AFC in August 2021 after 25 years growing Stray FM.

Harrogate born, Sarah began her career in advertising sales at the Harrogate Advertiser and the Yorkshire Post straight after leaving university.

Since its formation in 2012, the Sky Bet awards have recognised the best CEO’s from the footballing world, with former winners including Leicester City’s Susan Whelan,

Liverpool’s Peter Moore, Accrington Stanley’s Andy Holt and Portsmouth’s Mark Catlin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit www.harrogatetownafc.com

Related topics:League Two