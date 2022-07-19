Six road closures for Harrogate drivers to be aware of this week

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 9pm September 14 2020 to 6am August 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M, junction 47 northbound and southbound, entry and exit slip road closures for local authority, junction improvements.

Drivers in and around Harrogate will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A168, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A168 eastbound and westbound, traffic signals for safety fence repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 20 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures on the, junction 45 exit slip road for drainage works on the local authority network.

• A1(M), from 9pm July 20 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 47 exit slip road lane closures for safety fence repairs on local authority network.

• A168, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M, junction 49/A168 Dishforth/Dumbells Interchange, traffic signals for horticulture works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 48 exit slip and entry slip closed for general maintenance works. Diversion on Nation Highways and local authority network.