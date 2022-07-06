Six pictures showing families having fun at Harrogate Fire Station’s open day

Visitors were able to have a look round the fire engines, meet the crews, have a go at operating the hose pipes and try on a firefighter’s uniform. Families also enjoyed inflatables, stalls and refreshments.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to Harrogate Fire Station’s Open Day. It was a brilliant day and we all enjoyed showing you around our fire station.

“A big thank you also to the exhibitors and stalls who came along including Liz from Kwik Fit, Bounce-Alot Castles, Matt and Paul from North Yorkshire Police, John Jakes our Public Safety Officer, Kamer & Muz from Sweet Treats, Margaret from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Kyle and Sheilyn - young firefighter cadets, and Dan Able. And a big thanks to our volunteers Wendy and Lilly, and Georgia and Darcey.”

Pictured in the front seat of a fire engine, wearing firefighters helmet 1 year old Raphael Ramirez

Pictured 10 year old Mia Hopkinson trys out a firefighters motor bike

Pictured wearing firefighters helmet Emily Kemeri-Miko in the back of a fire engine

Pictured dressed in full firefighter kit 6 year old Lily Champkins has a go with the fire hose