Six days when Ripon shook the world with a feast of theatre across the city

There was a significant rise in audience numbers at this year’s blockbusting Ripon Theatre Festival which included more than 100 different events

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Credited with bringing new life to summer in this historic city since it was first launched in 2021, the Ripon Theatre Festival team say they are delighted at how the 2025 feast of theatre has gone.

Boasting a record number of events and an increase in total attendances, the fourth edition saw Ripon Theatre Festival’s hard-working team of ten supported by an additional 30 or so seasonal volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six days featured not only a huge range of creativity, performances, shows and pop-ups but a good number of events where tickets were sold out.

Performers from Nomad Theatre entertaining the crowds on the final day of Ripon Theatre Festival 2025. (Picture contributed)

This year’s diverse and popular programme included puppet shows in care homes, powerful drama at Ripon Cathedral, storytelling in the tiny Leper Chapel, five sell-out shows in Ripon Arts Hub and open-air family theatre at Ripon Races, plus two full days of free family-friendly activities

Audiences were treated to more than 100 events in total, including drama, puppetry, circus, comedy and poetry, staged in varied and unique venues across the city.

The street theatre programme particularly benefited from project funding from Arts Council England, with top-quality companies bringing the best in circus theatre, dance and walkabout acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city streets and open spaces came alive with a variety of characters, with community performers taking part alongside professional performers from across the UK.

Big hits with families over the weekend were the whip-crackin’ Calamity Dames, Tit for Tat Circus with their acrobatics and pyrotechnics and the glorious one-woman circus pole show - Pirate Princess.

Highlights at Ripon Arts Hub included the terrific Third Class: A Titanic Story from performer Rusell Lucas, the fast-paced comedy Spy Movie – the Play! and the charming music/theatre show Almost Austen.

The finale saw a Family Day taking place in the Spa Gardens and Market Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Theatre Festival is run by The Ripon City Festival Trust with the aim of providing high-quality cultural opportunities for all, bringing people together and creating a buzz in the city.