Sir Robert Ogden - the man behind Harrogate’s state-of-the art cancer treatment centre - has died

Sir Robert Ogden, who helped to fund the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centres, has died.

Sir Robert, a self-made businessman, played a leading role in transforming cancer care in Yorkshire through the funding and development of three state-of-the-art

Macmillan centres.

The first Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre opened in Leeds in 2000 and was the first of its kind in Yorkshire, pioneering a new approach that gave people with cancer personalised support in an exceptional care environment. His vision, commitment and generous gift of £850,000 was integral to bringing the centre to fruition.

From this stemmed two further £10m centres of excellence in Harrogate in 2014, and Northallerton in 2018.

Sir Robert, who was also one of Yorkshire’s leading horse racing owners, has supported Macmillan for more than 50 years and is the charity’s largest individual donor. He was knighted in 2001 for his charity efforts.

Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Our sincere condolences from everyone at Macmillan go to Sir Robert’s wife, Lady Ogden, and family. His generosity, dedication and expertise helped us to transform the quality of cancer care across Yorkshire.

“He has created a lasting legacy, not only in the cancer centres that bear his name, but also in the life changing improved care and support for people with cancer across the county for years to come.”

Sir Robert - who is survived by his second wife Lady Ana Ogden, his two sons Adam and Robert Alan from his first marriage and four grandchildren - achieved his fortune through the quarrying, building and mining industries.

He and his brothers built up the Ogden Group, which was based at Boston Hall, Boston Spa, for 20 years before moving to offices in the centre of Harrogate.

He later became involved in racing through haulage tycoon and former trainer Jack Hanson, a friend and neighbour of his in the village of Sicklinghall, near Wetherby.

He went on to be a three-times champion owner.

Sir Robert, who died at home on March 6, was buried in a private funeral on March 9. A memorial service will be held at York Minster at a later date, when everyone

will be welcome.

Donations can be made in Sir Robert’s memory to The Biomedical School at the University of Leeds via the dedicated giving page at: https://give.leeds.ac.uk/p/SirRobertOgden.