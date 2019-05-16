Silver lining to uniform fund

Wetherby Silver Band has been given £2,000 from Boston Spa-based Jazz in the Spa for new uniforms.

The band recently won a place in the UK Brass Band Championships National Finals in September.

In making the presentation, Les Brown of Jazz in the Spa said: “We are delighted to support fellow musical enthusiasts and musical talent in the area.

“The Band is a major asset to Wetherby and one of the most important aspects is that there is ongoing training of young musicians.”

Nationally acclaimed Jazz in the Spa hosts a variety of bands playing in traditional or mainstream formats but interspersed with rhythm and blues, gipsy jazz, and occasional Big Bands.