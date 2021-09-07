Signing up to Ripon Walled Garden tree sponsorship scheme

The tree was adopted to mark the Soroptimist Internationals’ centenary and in memory of their Soroptimist sisters.

The Walled Garden is part of Ripon Community Link and offers support for adults with mild and moderate learning difficulties.

It has recently launched its tree sponsorship - annually or 25 years - which helps to raise vital funds. Contact [email protected]

The Soroptimists’ president, Mrs Sandra Frier, pulled the ribbon round the tree, to mark the occasion with Victoria Ashley, CEO of the Walled Garden, who then gave a short informative talk about the work which takes place at the garden.

President Sandra said: “We are overjoyed that we have been able to adopt a beautiful pear tree in the Ripon Walled Gardens to enable us to forever remember our Soroptimist Sisters.

“The Walled Garden is a very special place which provides a haven for everyone who visits and provides invaluable support to adults and young people in the Ripon and surrounding areas.”