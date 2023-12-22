'Significant step' as planning is approved in Harrogate for new solar panels at three Yorkshire Water sites
The panels will be installed at Yorkshire Water’s Harrogate North, Harrogate South and Staveley wastewater treatment works in the first phase of solar similar installations across 28 sites in Yorkshire.
The sites are expecting to be generating renewable electricity in July 2024 following enabling work, installation and commissioning.
Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial manager, said: “This project is a significant step in reaching our carbon net zero target by 2030.
"A number of our treatment works have surplus operational land due to changes in our treatment processes.
"Installing solar panels in these areas will put the land to good use and help us to generate electricity we can use without our sites.
“Once completed, the first deployment of solar panels at the 28 sites earmarked for solar panels will generate 4% of our annual power needs.
"Not only will the panels in Harrogate help increase our renewable energy use but they will also reduce our exposure to energy price volatility, providing a more stable long-term base for a major operating cost, which will provide better value for money for our customers.”
Yorkshire Water also aims to deliver tree planting, peatland restoration and other initiatives to store up to 27ktCO2e by 2030.
More information on the company’s net zero carbon 2030 ambitions is available at: https://www.yorkshirewater.com/environment/climate-change-and-carbon/our-carbon-strategy/