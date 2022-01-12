Shop to fund Nidderdale community

The venture, at the former Save the Children High Street site, will help boost initiatives provided by charity Nidderdale Plus.

Helen Flynn, Executive Director of Nidd Plus, said: “The Nidd Plus trustees made the decision that we should take on the lease of the charity shop in order to help our local communities in September last year, and the lease was finally signed on January 1.

“Now it is all hands to the pump so that we can open in mid February.”

But something is missing from the new venture.

Helen added: “We also want residents to help us choose a name for the shop so are pleased to be running a “charity shop name campaign” with the Nidderdale Herald. We hope you vote!”

Most of the profits that the shop generates will be put into a grant-funding pot that local groups and charities can apply to each year to help support new initiatives and small capital projects.

Helen added: “Some of the money will directly support our Community Transport service that is very much needed by people in the dale, but most of the money we take will be there to support Nidderdale communities.

“We really hope that local people can get behind the new shop by dropping off goods regularly, buying goods from the shop and coming forward as volunteers to help run the shop and voting for the new shop name, of course.”

The list of names for people to vote on - Helping Nidderdale, Nidderdale Charity shop, Drop & Shop for Nidderdale, Nidd Plus Extra, Bring & Buy for Nidderdale.

Vote via Nidd Plus facebook or at the charity office before January 27.

Nidd Plus said that most of the volunteers who worked at the Save the Children Shop have stayed on and want to support the new charity shop, but there will be a need for more volunteers to help run the shop.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer should email: [email protected], or call 01423 714953.

In order that the shop can start off fully stocked, Nidd Plus has arranged some dates and times when people can drop off at the shop clothes, bric a brac, books, CDs and all the usual charity shop stock (no electrical goods please).