Shock new data shows 83% of claimants in Harrogate and Knaresborough' could lose money if PIP reforms happen

Harrogate’s MP says he is “deeply concerned” over Government plans to change PIP payments and its likely impact on people in his constituency.

After new data showing that 83% people claiming Personal Independence Payments (PIP), in Harrogate and Knaresborough could lose at least some of their benefit, Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon called for the Government to urgently change course and rethink their cuts.

Since the changes were first suggested, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP says he has had dozens of constituents contact him concerned about the potential loss of support, and worried about how it might impact their ability to live their lives.

Under the Government’s plans, from November 2026 people on PIP will be required to score a minimum of four points in at least one daily living activity to receive support with everyday tasks such as washing and cooking.

Those scoring less will lose access to the “daily living” component, which for some will result in a full withdrawal of the benefit.

Mr Gordon said: “These changes to Personal Independence Payments are deeply concerning.

"I’m worried about what it could mean for vulnerable residents in Harrogate and Knaresborough who could lose vital parts of the benefit.

“Large numbers of people could miss out on support, the support that helps people with daily tasks that many of us would take for granted, such as staying clean or staying safe.

"Many people depend on this vital help to stay in work and support themselves financially.

“The Government has to recognise that what they’re doing is wrong, and change course before it’s too late for people in my constituency.”

Mr Gordon added he was committed to fighting for his constituents to ensure they keep the support they need.

The alarming new data came to light following a Written Parliamentary Question by the Liberal Democrats which found that, in Harrogate and Knaresborough, 83% of PIP claimants scored less than four points, meaning they could miss out on crucial support.

The MP welcomed the Government’s U-turn on winter fuel payments for OAPs which, he said, “was always going to be a disaster".