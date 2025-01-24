Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed an alarming number of attacks on firefighters in Harrogate and North Yorkshire as its fire service reports that nearly 30 crew members have been physically assaulted by the public in recent years.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by Legal Expert, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) has shared details of violent acts that occurred during active fire service operations between August 2021 and December 2024.

The figures show September 2022 was the worst month for cases, with four North Yorkshire staff members attacked.

Three staff members were subject to incidents in 2023, while 2024 saw nine people suffer assaults, which can include physical harm, verbal abuse, threats of violence or the use of missiles.

Also causing multiple counts of assault were August 2024 (three) with six other months seeing two incidents occurred, including November and December 2024.

By far the most prolific location of assaults on firefighters was Scarborough.

Nine cases, or one third of the overall total, happened in the coastal town.

Other figures included Harrogate with four cases while other named locations for an assault included Ripon, Skipton and Tadcaster.

In terms of the wider national picture, Home Office statistics show there were 96 injuries suffered from attacks during operational incidents in 2023/24; the highest figure in any of the past 15 years, a 284% increase on 2014/15.

Responding to the data collected by Legal Expert before leaving his role in January, Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack called for greater protection for firefighters.

Mr Wrack said: "Community engagement projects have been cut while firefighters are sent out with fewer resources and smaller crews.

“Firefighters must be able to respond to emergencies everywhere without fear of abuse or injury from attacks.

Of the fire services that responded to Legal Expert’s request for information, West Midlands Fire Service returned the highest number of cases, with 666 physical and verbal assaults.

