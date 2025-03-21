Shock as Harrogate misses out to Ripon in 'Best Places to Live' guide in UK 2025
Fourth top in 2022 and the winner in 2016, the town was judged as lagging behind both Ilkley and Ripon in this year’s UK list.
Ripon, In fact, was hailed as a “little gem” in this year’s UK list at: https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live
The Sunday Times’ expert judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.
Key spokespeople available include Tim Palmer, Best Places to Live judge and writer, and Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Home section and Best Places to Live – please get in touch if this is of interest.
The end result is that The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025 winner for the North is – once again - Ilkley
The Sunday Times judges said: “Our best place to live from 2022 is proof that you can’t keep a good town down.
"It’s not just the fresh air, fantastic scenery, excellent schools and direct trains to Leeds that make Ilkley this year’s pick of the north and northeast.
"It’s the get-up and go of a community that tackles every challenge with gusto.”
Also making a good impression in the top ten is a location which in the past has felt it lived in Harrogate’s shadow – Ripon.
The Sunday Times judges said: This little gem is a city that feels more like a market town. Its pretty cobbled streets are lined with ancient and elegant houses, its schools are excellent and its cultural life thriving, and you’re a stone’s throw from fast road and rail communications and stunning countryside.
"The town centre punches above its weight as a place to buy and enjoy local produce and the houses are more affordable than in more famous rivals such as Harrogate or York.”
The overall Sunday Times winner was Saffron Walden in Essex as the best place to live in the UK.
For more information: https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live