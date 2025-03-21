Shock as Harrogate misses out to Ripon in 'Best Places to Live' guide in UK 2025

Harrogate has lost out to two Yorkshire rivals in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth top in 2022 and the winner in 2016, the town was judged as lagging behind both Ilkley and Ripon in this year’s UK list.

Ripon, In fact, was hailed as a “little gem” in this year’s UK list at: https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday Times’ expert judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Ripon in North Yorkshire has been hailed as a “little gem” in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025. (Picture contributed)

Key spokespeople available include Tim Palmer, Best Places to Live judge and writer, and Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Home section and Best Places to Live – please get in touch if this is of interest.

The end result is that The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025 winner for the North is – once again - Ilkley

The Sunday Times judges said: “Our best place to live from 2022 is proof that you can’t keep a good town down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not just the fresh air, fantastic scenery, excellent schools and direct trains to Leeds that make Ilkley this year’s pick of the north and northeast.

"It’s the get-up and go of a community that tackles every challenge with gusto.”

Also making a good impression in the top ten is a location which in the past has felt it lived in Harrogate’s shadow – Ripon.

The Sunday Times judges said: This little gem is a city that feels more like a market town. Its pretty cobbled streets are lined with ancient and elegant houses, its schools are excellent and its cultural life thriving, and you’re a stone’s throw from fast road and rail communications and stunning countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The town centre punches above its weight as a place to buy and enjoy local produce and the houses are more affordable than in more famous rivals such as Harrogate or York.”

The overall Sunday Times winner was Saffron Walden in Essex as the best place to live in the UK.

For more information: https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live