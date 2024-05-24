Shock as Harrogate is listed in England's Top 10 Most Stressed Cities or Towns and its roads are partly to blame

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate has been rated in England’s Top Ten Most Stressed Cities or Towns and it’s partly because of its roads.

The, perhaps, surprising result of data analysis by the research team at Deskup, shows that, despite the frantic pace of London, it turns out the capital isn't among the top 10 most stressful places to live.

Instead, it’s York which leads the list of the most stressful cities to live in, getting a stress score of 55.25.

Factors taken into consideration include a town’s various traits which either might make a person feel stressed or relate to stress, with factors such as health issues, anxiety levels, percentage of physical inactivity, drug misuse and crime rates among others.

York is rated so badly because its citizens face high unemployment levels and the second lowest disposable household income, £1,190M annually.

These two factors combined help make the city the worst in the country for its socioeconomic environment.

The city also ranked in sixth place for one of the worst physical health conditions.

York is followed closely by Cambridge in the Top Ten Most Stressed Cities or Towns while Stafford in Staffordshire comes in third spot.

Harrogate’s alarming stress score of 49.72 puts it in the tenth worst place in England – despite its beauty, floral award-winning status and spa heritage.

The town ranks seventh for the worst social environment, and third for the highest addiction levels.

It also ranks 12th for both noise complaints and road safety, as the town saw over ten vehicle offences per 1,000 residents.

Despite common assumptions about its fast pace, lack of community and levels of crime, London is not even in the top 10.

In contrast, the charming city of Gloucester fares badly in the stress stakes with higher levels of anxiety and mental health issues.

Canterbury, a town full of history and tradition, also labours under a poor score 50.40 stress score.

Manchester also makes it to the top ten with a 50.97 stress score thanks to having the highest criminality rates, which exceed even those of Middlesbrough and Liverpool.