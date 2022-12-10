Shock and sadness as jobs lost with sudden closure of popular Harrogate nightclub The Viper Rooms

Harrogate's Viper Rooms, owned by Paul Kinsey, posted a statement last night as rumours swirled around the Parliament Street site.

He accused its landlord of "hijacking" negotiations over a new lease by taking possession of the site, and confirmed its immediate closure after 15 years.

The full statement read: "Having tried for nearly three years to negotiate a new lease with our landlord in good faith and after spending £350k refurbishing the club in 2019 they have taken possession of the site, hijacking the process and causing 30 team members to be laid off and causing the cancellation of all the pre-booked Christmas parties."

Viper Rooms, Harrogate, pictured early in 2022. Image: Gerard Binks.

Hundreds of people shared the news online, commiserating with staff now facing a bleak winter as their jobs were axed in the run up to Christmas.

Mr Kinsey did however suggest there may be announcements to come. Thanking customers for "a blast" of a time, he added: "look out for our new venue announcement soon".

Among those to share their memories of the club were people who had met their partners at Vipers, while many spoke of their sadness for staff laid off just weeks before Christmas.

The nightclub, which launched in 2007, has long been popular among partygoers and until this weekend was still taking bookings via its website.

The company - stressing this situation only affects the Harrogate site - made moves to thank its "loyal" team and entertainers over the year.

