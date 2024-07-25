Shine bright like Ripon’s diamond member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A super slimmer from Ripon has been awarded the title of Diamond Member of the Year 2024 for setting a dazzling example of long-term weight loss. Jean Pickles joined the Ripon Slimming World group in 2014 and lost 6st in 3 years reaching her Target in 2017. Even more impressively, she’s kept the weight off ever since.

Jean who dropped from 17st 3lbs to 11st 3lbs, has been named the group’s Diamond Member 2024. The title is awarded to the group’s most inspirational member who has lost weight and maintained their loss, and is voted for by the members of their Slimming World group.

Jean decided to join Slimming World - she was suffering with COPD and arthritis and struggling to breath and walk. Jean followed the plan religously for the first week, eating lots of lovely food including Slimming World Chips and lost 8lbs at her first weigh in. She attended group every week and in the September that year just in time for her 70th birthday she had lost 3 stone and felt great.

She says ‘my walking and breathing had improved dramatically. I continued to attend group, trying new recipes hearing tips and ideas from other members and more importantly enjoyed what I was eating’ hitting her Target 3 years later. This year Jean is celebrating her 80th birthday and is delighted to still be at her Target weight, keeping off the 6 stones.

Jean on Competition Night

She says: “Like most people, I’d tried to lose weight countless times, yet nothing ever really seemed to stick. Slimming World felt different because it was just so simple. I could still enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals while losing weight, which seemed like a miracle at the time! Previous weight-loss attempts left me feel like I was missing out but Slimming World isn’t a diet, it’s a healthier way of life that you can keep up for good – I’m proof of that.

“With Slimming World, the support that I needed was there right from day one, both from my Consultant and the other members in the group. I picked up new ideas and recipes every week – I still do now, in fact – and I started to really believe that I could do it. And I did, because 7 years later I’m still at my target weight.”

Jean began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on healthy, satisfying foods like fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish so they lose weight without going hungry or feeling deprived. Since reaching her target weight in June 2017, Jean has continued to attend the Ripon Slimming World group and believes without their unwavering support she would have struggled to keep the weight off. Slimming World members who achieve their target, which they set themselves, can continue to attend their local group every week for free.

Jean says: “I’ve made many friends and I can’t imagine not going to the group regularly – especially when a new Slimming World Magazine is out. Everyone has inspired and supported me to achieve my target and now it’s my turn to do the same for other people, to show the same kindness, warmth and compassion that I was shown. Coming to group each week has kept me focused on my goal.”

Jean before her weight loss

Charlotte Stow who runs the Ripon which Jean attends, says: “At Slimming World we believe that losing weight and maintaining that weight loss for the long term is the most under-recognised achievement in weight management – I’m so proud of Jean and the inspirational way in which she’s done this. It’s always great for new members to hear her story and see just what’s possible at Slimming World.”

Research presented at the UK Congress on Obesity in 2023 showed that 100,000 members who joined in 2016 still attended at least two years later, with an average weight loss of 11.2%. The healthy influence of Slimming World stretches right across families too, with 74% of current members reporting that they have influenced their family to make healthier choices and many involving their family in activity.

Jean’s group win puts her in the running for the national title of Slimming World Diamond Member 2024 competition. The overall winner, chosen from one of Slimming World’s 13,000 groups across the UK and Ireland, will take home £3,000 and be announced in the coming months.

