Sherburn-in-Elmet’s Old Girls’ School needs volunteers

The Friends of the Old Girls’ School Community Centre (FOGS) are looking for more people to help them with fundraising activities and events.

“This includes coming up with ideas for events, making arrangements and promotion and helping during the event such as taking tickets and serving refreshments,” said spokesman and trustee Andrew Robertson.

“They also welcome help tending the community garden.

“There is no set time commitment needed; occasional help is just as valuable as regular support.

“There is opportunity to be on the FOGS committee.”