Severe cold weather prompts Harrogate Town to appeal for volunteers to clear pitch covers before Saturday's match

The Sky Bet League Two are asking supporters help clear the protective frost covers from the pitch at EnviroVent Stadium at 7.45am on Saturday morning.

Simon Weaver’s men are taking on third-placed Northampton in good spirits after notching up a impressive 4-1 win at Rochdale last weekend, following a 3-0 drubbing of promotion-chasing Mansfield Town.

But, with temperatures expected to fall as low as -1C tomorrow morning, Harrogate Town are appealing for fans to do their bit in the build-up to tomorrow's big match.

There will be an early kick-off at Wetherby Road of 1pm for the Harrogate v Northampton fixture thanks to another big football match - England v France in the World Cup.

Forecasters say the weather should have risen to a heady 1C by match time as the players battle it out on a cold and crisp afternoon.

Any fans able to help tomorrow morning are advised to bring warm clothing.

If you can volunteer, please get in touch by email at [email protected]

The Suplhurites' recent successes mean Harrogate have climbed up to 20th in EFL Division 2, in the process opening up a five-point cushion from the bottom two.

But promotion-chasing Northampton Town come into tomorrow’s clash with an impressive 39 points from 20 games, and are unbeaten in seven league matches.