Seven pictures showing Valley Gardens in Harrogate from the 19th century to the noughties

Harrogate’s Valley Gardens is looking blooming lovely as summer begins.
The site was developed as an attractive walk for visitors to the Spa town, part of their health regime between taking the waters, and as a means of access to the mineral springs of Bogs Field. The waterside walk with flowers and trees became a place for promenading, socialising and taking exercise. Here we take a look back at Valley Gardens from the 19th Century through to the early noughties.
This picture shows activity in the Valley Gardens paddling pool in the 1950s
Harrogate January 1957 Valley Gardens
Appeared 24 August 1974. Miss Pam Wood, 21, of Rotherham, a a production assistant to a technical executive in a construction firm, has been chosen as the first Miss Yorkshire Television. Pam won £250 and a place in the Miss Great Britain contest to be televised from Morecambe. Pam, center, is shown at her crowning ceremony in the Valley Gardens, harrogate, with, left to right, janey Mackaill, Frank Ifield, gay Spink and Robina Sharp. Janet, 18, of Scunthorpe, was runner-up and Robina, 19, of St Margaret's View, Oakwood,, Leeds, was placed third. Frank Ifield, the singer, and Gay Spink were on the panel of judges.
Aerial view of the Sun Pavilion in Harrogate's Valley Gardens.