Set times changed for Jarvis Cocker, and timings revealed for The Feeling and The Pigeon Detectives in Harrogate for UCI cycling championships

Excitement is building for legendary Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker's DJ set on the Stray tonight, but organisers have announced that he will now be taking to the stage nearly one hour earlier.

Yorkshire 2019 has urged people to spread the news to avoid disappointment and prevent fans from turning up later, only to catch the end of his set.

Jarvis will now perform at the Fan Zone on the Stray from 7.40pm to 8.40pm, NOT from 8.30pm as originally billed.

Other exciting names coming to Harrogate during the UCIs this week are The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling. These are the full timings for the week ahead...

Saturday, September 28

Litany - 4.50pm

UK Foo Fighters - 6.05pm

The Pigeon Detectives - 7.40pm

Sunday, September 29

The Feeling - 6.30pm