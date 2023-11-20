Service to remember those killed and seriously injured on North Yorkshire roads held at Ripon Cathedral

A service to remember those killed and seriously injured on the roads in North Yorkshire was held at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday afternoon.

Family and friends attended the cathedral to remember their sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandchildren, grandparents, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, partners, and friends.

Special readings and hymns took place during the service and Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset delivered a reading on behalf of North Yorkshire Police.

The service was also a reminder of the scale of road traffic deaths and injuries, demonstrating the risk to all road users.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mathew Walker and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe attending the remembrance service at Ripon Cathedral

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police officers and other emergency services are often the first at the scene of a serious collision.

“Officers and emergency workers see first-hand the devastating impact these incidents have on communities.