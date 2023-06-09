Sensational Harrogate singer to perform in front of 8,000 people after winning Yorkshire's Greatest Talent

Singer-songwriter Elle Coles' journey through the competition has been brilliant to watch.

But it was topped by her sensational performance in the Live Final at Yorkshire Wildlife Park located on the outskirts of Doncaster.

Elle said: “It was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had.

Harrogate singer-songwriter Elle Coles after her triumph in the Live Final of Yorkshire's Greatest Talent.

"The atmosphere was just so supportive, everyone was in a great mood and we just had a fantastic night. "

The final saw Elle, who grew up in Harrogate and now lives in Boston Spa, sing one of her own songs Shirts & White Wine to become one of the four winners out of 12 finalists.

As a result, the talented young singer wins studio recording time and a slot in a major live show.

Firstly, Elle will get the chance to to write and record a song at the world-famous Steelworks Studios in Sheffield, where musical legends such as Aretha Franklin, Take That, Bryan Adams, the Spice Girls, S Club 7 and Jarvis Cocker have all made chart hits.

Then she will debut her song on stage at one of the Wildlife Concerts at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer in front of an 8,000-strong crowd on a bill which also features The Vamps and Olly Murs.

Elle Coles’ Pretending EP is available now on all major platforms.

