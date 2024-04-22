Senior Labour figure backs Harrogate-born candidate to be first-ever Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigning on Cambridge Street in Harrogate on Saturday, Ms Reeves said shop owner David Skaith, who is originally from Harrogate and has family in the town, was ideally suited to take on the new role with his experience of business at a grassroots level.

After telling the Harrogate Advertiser last December that "no Tory stronghold was safe now - even Harrogate", the MP for Leeds West was delighted to meet voters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking afterwards, the Shadow Chancellor’s visit was hailed by David Skaith who hopes to claim victory on Thursday, May 2.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP campaigning on Cambridge Street in Harrogate with David Skaith, the Labour Party's candidate in next week's York and North Yorkshire mayoral election. (Picture contributed)

"Showing Rachel Reeves around the town I grew up in and still have so much love for was a real pleasure,” said Mr Skaith who is Chair of York High Street Forum.

“We started the day with the hardworking Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party.

"I can’t wait to put in place my ‘Mayors High Street Fund’ and the @UKLabour plans for our high streets to boost investment in towns right across our region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Skaith says he does not have a history of being involved in politics but wants to make life better for the people in the area he grew up in.

He argues that Labour is the best way to do this.

Looking ahead to the General Election, the Shadow Chancellor claimed that, whichever party wins, it will inherit the worst set of economic circumstances since the Second World War.

A total of six candidates are standing in the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire election.

Cunliffe-Lister, Felicity Clare – (Liberal Democrats

Duncan, Keane Charles – (The Conservative Party)

Foster, Kevin – (The Green Party)

Haslam, Paul - ( Independent)

Skaith, David - (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Tordoff, Keith Graham - (Independent)

Voting will take place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

For the first time, voters attending polling stations across the county will need to bring photographic identification in order to be able to vote.