Send books to Kenya

Keen runner and member of Wetherby Methodist Church, Joseph Kwallah is raising money to send a ton of donated books to two community libraries in the East African country.

As well as two events in the next few days, Joseph is intending to run the Yorkshire Marathon, in October, in a cassock.

“Wetherby Methodist Church and the community around Wetherby have helped to open two community libraries in Kenya, East Africa,” said Andrew Marshall of the church.

“They are the only community libraries in the country to be established and fully funded and supported by friends of Kenya from Yorkshire.

“One library at Ngong is fully-fledged and running but the second one at Tangi Tano still needs support.”

He added: “We have collected enough books from friends of the library in Wetherby and in particular from Crossley Street Primary School, St Aidan’s in Harrogate, and Kings James’s in Knaresborough.”

The church is calling on people to support a table top sale at the Methodist Church on July 2 and an African event, full of music and dance, on July 9.

“Help us to ship these books by supporting the events,” added Mr Marshall.