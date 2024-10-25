Sellouts and social media sensation for Harrogate Music Weekender delights organiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A groundbreaking music weekend in Harrogate has been hailed a huge success with sellout shows and a big social media presence.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held over the weekend of October 10-13, organisers Harrogate BID say the second annual feast of music proved to be another popular occasion across different venues in the town.

From sold-out events to thousands of users reached across different social media platforms, the Business Improvement District (BID) received fantastic feedback from its members, with one stating: “Thank you so much! We were so happy to have a sold-out event for the Music Weekender, it’s really great event idea and we can’t wait to get involved with what you have planned next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a Taylor Swift tribute at Mama Doreen’s, to an Oompah Band at the newly refurbished Coach & Horses, there really was something on offer for everyone across the programme.

Harrogate Music Weekender featured everything from great blues music at the Blues Bar, to a Taylor Swift tribute at Mama Doreen’s, to an Oompah Band at the newly refurbished Coach & Horses. (Picture contributed)

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, welcomed the positive feedback, saying: “It’s been great to hear how much of a positive impact the Music Weekender had on local business once again.

“On both years we’ve organised this excellent event, it’s proved to be a huge hit and has helped massively to drive both footfall and spend into our town centre.

"I’d like to offer a big thank you to everyone that got involved to support the event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotion of the Music Weekender also proved to be popular on the BID’s social media channels, with the Singo Bingo post alone reaching almost 20,000 people.

In total, there were more than 25,000 impressions for the event’s posts on different social media platforms.

If you have any feedback to offer on this year’s Harrogate Music Weekender, please email the Harrogate BID team on [email protected]

Plans are already under way for a bigger and better programme of events the BID team will deliver in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, these include the Harrogate Self Care Week and the returning Harrogate Lego Trail.

Harrogate BID is a not-for-profit organisation, funded for by businesses in a dedicated area, with the aim of improving the area in which those businesses trade within.

For more information, visit: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/