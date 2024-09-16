Self defence seminar launches in Harrogate ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Taking place every October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) aims to bring an end to domestic violence, uniting advocates, loved ones, supporters, and political leaders to unite and listen to survivors.
The seminar, taking place at The Zone, Hornbeam Park, will walk attendees through simple yet highly effective self defence techniques. Distance management and common scenarios will be covered by professional black belt instructors, followed by a Q and A session for all attendees. No experience of Jiu Jitsu or background level of fitness is required, maximising inclusivity for women across the district.
Head Instructor Lewis Matthews said “It’s a privilege to support women in the local area who, regardless of their circumstances, may feel they’d benefit from knowledge of self defence. Whether this is to build confidence, meet new people or even pursue further training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, this seminar is open to any women who would like to attend.”
“Recent fundraising efforts from some of our brilliant female members was an excellent opportunity to shed light on the work being undertaken by local charities such as NewBeginnings Peer Support to support survivors of domestic violence and their families”.
Founded by Lewis Matthews and Geoffrey Cumbus, Gracie Barra Harrogate offers Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for ages 3 to 60+. Register for the free women’s self defence seminar here.
