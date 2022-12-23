'Secret' knitters praised in Knaresborough after success of wonderful knitted bollards
The fantastic knitted bollards created by group of secret 'guerilla knitters' are proving a big hit in Knaresborough this Christmas season.
Since the anonymous creatives quietly decorated the town's bollards in wonderful wool, they have become a big feature of the town's efforts to sparkle and attract visitors.
North Yorkshire Police have been so impressed they even tweeted their support and admiration.
"Each year the community in Knaresborough dig out their knitting needles and get creative to brighten up the town and bring some festive cheer to the traffic bollards.
"We're particularly enjoying these police-themed ones!"
But the community knitters behind the success of the popular knitted bollards have no wish to grab the limelight for themselves.
In fact, said, Knitting Pretty, whose Arts & Crafts Store is located at 4 Castlegate, Knaresborough, they prefer to remain quietly in the shadows.
"The bollards are the work of a group of guerilla knitters called KYM-Knaresborough Yarn Massive," said Knitting Pretty, "but they wish to remain anonymous and just want to make the people of Knaresborough and our visitors smile."
The knitted bollards are part of a positive picture for Knaresborough’s festive offerings which have included Knaresborough Christmas Market which ran on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 and pulled in packed crowds around the historic Market Place.
A wonderful community effort across Knaresborough in the last four weeks has also saw a Resurrected Bites Artisan Market, the Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church and the Christmas at Mother Shipton's.