'Secret' knitters praised in Knaresborough after success of wonderful knitted bollards

The fantastic knitted bollards created by group of secret 'guerilla knitters' in Knaresborough which was praised by North Yorkshire Police.

Since the anonymous creatives quietly decorated the town's bollards in wonderful wool, they have become a big feature of the town's efforts to sparkle and attract visitors.

North Yorkshire Police have been so impressed they even tweeted their support and admiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each year the community in Knaresborough dig out their knitting needles and get creative to brighten up the town and bring some festive cheer to the traffic bollards.

Another of the fantastic knitted bollards created by group of secret 'guerilla knitters' in Knaresborough.

"We're particularly enjoying these police-themed ones!"

But the community knitters behind the success of the popular knitted bollards have no wish to grab the limelight for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, said, Knitting Pretty, whose Arts & Crafts Store is located at 4 Castlegate, Knaresborough, they prefer to remain quietly in the shadows.

"The bollards are the work of a group of guerilla knitters called KYM-Knaresborough Yarn Massive," said Knitting Pretty, "but they wish to remain anonymous and just want to make the people of Knaresborough and our visitors smile."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The knitted bollards are part of a positive picture for Knaresborough’s festive offerings which have included Knaresborough Christmas Market which ran on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 and pulled in packed crowds around the historic Market Place.