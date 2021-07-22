Seasonal pop up shop in Harrogate raises £10k for charities

The Cards for Good Causes shop opened up in Harrogate during the Christmas season but was forced to close for several weeks in November.

Despite this, shoppers helped raise an incredible £10,598 for a number of charities including Cancer Research UK, RNLI and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Jeremy Lune, CEO at Cards for Good Causes, said: “On behalf of all of our charities, we would like to say a huge thank you to the Harrogate community. The proceeds from every card or product purchased has made a vital contribution to the work of national and local charities.

It has been a very tough season but the support has been incredible and we hope to continue our work in 2021. However, we are not just for Christmas anymore and sell everyday cards, birthday cards and occasion cards so please do continue to purchase cards and gifts via our website throughout the year - www.cardsforcharity.org.uk - and let’s keep supporting our charity sector and the fantastic work they are doing.”

Cards for Good Causes is the trading arm of the 1959 Group of Charities which has 25 members including Barnardo’s, Save the Children and Mind. As a not-for-profit organisation, 100 per cent of proceeds are given back to local and national charities. In the past ten years, Cards for Good Causes has given over £60 million to the charities it partners with.