Seasonal colour and style at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show this weekend

Starbeck Primary Academy pupil Wilfred Wood admires his school's award-winning garden at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Organisers of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show are expecting bumper crowds this weekend as the show gets into full swing at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Celebrating its fifth year at the stately home, the show is organised by the North of England Horticultural Society and showcases the very best fresh produce and flowers in a spectacular celebration of the season from today (Friday September 19) until Sunday September 21.

This year’s show aims to inspire the next generation of growers with an engaging raft of hands-on activities designed to encourage creativity and family fun, as well as its trademark stunning floral displays, impressive fruit and vegetable competitions, expert talks and live demonstrations.

Starbeck Primary Academy is the proud winner of the show’s first primary schools garden design competition and pupils visited Newby Hall to see their finished garden on display at the show. The two raised beds will subsequently be relocated to the school’s grounds as a lasting legacy for learning, play, and inspiration.

Putting on the style - Jayne Barrett and Craig Barrett get set for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show being held at Newby Hall, Ripon, this weekend

Starbeck Primary’s early years lead Mrs Emma Kitwood who runs the school’s gardening said: “The children are really excited and thrilled to have won the competition. They worked hard to research perennial flowers to make the garden as colourful as possible and attractive to wildlife.”

The show boasts the biggest showcase of autumn flowers in the UK, with more than 5,000 autumn blooms on display in the Grand Floral Pavilion - from dazzling displays of asters, dahlias and geraniums to pelargoniums and zinnias.

Other show highlights include the National Dahlia and National Chrysanthemum Northern Championships, the hotly anticipated NEHS Giant Veg competition and National Onion Championships as well as the National Vegetable Society’s Northern Championships.

Visitors to the show can also enjoy Newby Hall's award-winning gardens and the magnificent country house weekend themed floral installations on display throughout the hall by internationally celebrated floral designer Jonathan Moseley.

Starbeck Primary Academy pupils celebrate their award-winning garden with teacher Emma Kitwood and Harrogate Autumn Flower Show director Nick Smith (left)

Harrogate Flower Shows Director Nick Smith said: “We are keen to encourage children to get involved in gardening, so it was fantastic to see the Starbeck pupils’ enthusiasm when they saw their garden designs come to life at the show.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors over the weekend as exhibitors, growers and florists come together to celebrate the best that autumn has to offer.”

Tickets to the show are £28 per person available online at www.flowershow.org.uk or on the gate. Children go free with an adult.

Show tickets also enter holders to the Great Garden Giveaway prize draw.