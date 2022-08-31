Searches continue for missing Harrogate woman following reported sighting in Wetherby

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith Holliday was last seen walking along Harcourt Road on Saturday, August 27 and has not been seen or heard from since.

CCTV cameras captured Judith leaving her care home at 10:32am.

They also captured her shortly after this time at Harrogate bus station.

Judith Holliday from Harrogate has been missing from her care home since Saturday morning

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had a reported sighting of Judith in Wetherby yesterday (August 30) which they are following up on and continuing to search rural areas around Harrogate with the support of a police drone.

Extensive CCTV enquires are still taking place to try and establish any further positive sightings of Judith.

Martin Smith, Critical Incident Inspector at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith.

"The last positive sighting was at Library Gardens in Harrogate town centre at 10.43am on Saturday.

"I believe that Judith has either walked from this location on foot, or has boarded public transport.

“Judith is described as white, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey hair.

"Judith was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.

“I would urge members of the public, in particular people in the Harrogate and Wetherby areas, to remain vigilant and report any sightings to the police immediately.”

If you have an immediate sighting of Judith, police urge you to call 999 immediately.