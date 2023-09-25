Search underway for performers and singers to play major role in Harrogate Christmas celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of special musical shows are being planned as the town once again gears up for a fantastic festive season with the return of the Christmas Fayre.

Following on from the success of last year’s debut event, both the fayre and the entertainment are set to return, with the search for singers and performers already underway.

Last year, Christmas shoppers were entertained by a total of 327 talented performers in what was a truly wonderful community entertainment programme put together by Harrogate events company Enchantica’s.

Singers and performers of all ages are being invited to play a major role in this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre

Children from five local primary schools and a local dance school were joined by five individual acts, five bands and four Harrogate-based community choirs as the countdown to Christmas got into full swing.

This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better, with plans also in place for a return of the Christmas ‘Create a Choir’ project which will once again see 18 local adults given the chance to rehearse and perform some classic festive carols.

Suzanne Vaughan, Director of Enchantica’s, who are once again managing the festive entertainment programme on behalf North Yorkshire Council, said: “Community is at the heart of the town – people contributing and showing off their talents helps the town to shine bright for all.

“Performers will enjoy the buzz of playing to a festive audience, while their friends and family will also come along to support them and get to enjoy the festivities in the town.

“If you want the chance to perform at this year’s Christmas Fayre then we want to hear from you.”

Amy Moseley, Co-chair of the Harrogate Choral Society, which played a key role in the festive celebrations last year, added: “To be part of this fantastic event was a real joy for us as a local organisation which has been present in Harrogate for over 75 years and now has 140 members.

“There’s nothing more festive than a choir singing carols and it was so well received by the local community and visitors to Harrogate that we can’t wait to take part again this year.”

The aim of the ‘Create a Choir’ project is to give people in the community, who may or may not already be in a choir, the opportunity to come together and enjoy the benefits of performing from professional singer and choir leader, Emma Carrington.

She is excited at the prospect of returning for 2023.

Emma said: “It was a pleasure to form the Christmas Community Choir and make music with like-minded people who just love to sing.

“To see so many happy faces and to hear the fabulous results of our weekly rehearsals was wonderful.

People who would otherwise not have had the opportunity to perform in public had that chance and gained confidence doing so.

“Group singing has scientifically been proven to reduce stress, relieve anxiety and elevate endorphins and this made the project even more special.”

The Create a Choir project is open to all adults and is free to take part in.

The project involves attending three rehearsals and then three performances during the Harrogate Christmas Fayre.