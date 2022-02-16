Search is on for seasonal staff for Cave

A host of customer service opportunities are available in and around the site, which can be found nestled within woodlands alongside the River Nidd.

“Friendly and enthusiastic individuals are being sought to assist with jobs,” said owner Fiona Martin.

“These are such as running the newly-renovated museum and gift shop, manning the ticket booths, serving refreshments in the drinks cabin and taking visitors on educational tours around the beloved heritage site.”

All roles are part-time and temporary.

Mother Shipton’s is working on its Easter event which starts with a host of activities on April 2.

And Mother Shipton’s Cave will feature on a new CBBC show in search of Britain’s Best Young Artist.

Broadcast on Monday February 21 at 6pm, the show will feature three young artists take inspiration from Mother Shipton’s Cave before competing to impress the judges with their artwork. ️️