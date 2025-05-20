Search is launched for info on recluse who left Knaresborough charities a major cash legacy

Knaresborough Rotarians are keen to find out more about the mysterious benefactor who left them a legacy worth thousands of pounds to support good causes in the town.

The Waugh Trust was set up in 2021 after Alan Waugh left money to Knaresborough Rotary Club in his will.

Since then, the community in Knaresborough has benefitted each year from 20 grants of up to £500 each in 2025 thanks to the large sum of money he left.

The legacy enables Knaresborough Rotary do even more the community. than otherwise.

Among the more recent projects supported by the Waugh Trust in Knaresborough have been the repair of the town’s Trompe L’oeil paintings. The photo shows Helen Salmons working on 'The Zoo'. (Picture contributed)

In 2023, for example, the Rotarians,were able to support local groups with grants to the value of more than £75,450.

Among those benefitting were: Chain Lane Community Hub Play Equipment, Resurrected Bites, Inspire Youth Minibus, Knaresborough Youth Theatre, Noah’s Ark Pre School, FEVA 12th Night Event, Scotton Lingerfield School Music, Memory Lane Café Day Trip, Knaresborough Silver Band Training Band uniforms and instruments and Knaresborough Revolution Community Space Bus.

At the time, it was thought the late Mr Waugh had been a local teacher.

But Knaresborough Rotary are now issuing an appeal for information from readers of the Harrogate Advertiser and the Knaresborough Post.

Brian Souter, Secretary of Knaresborough Rotary, said: "If any of your readers knew Alan Waugh and where and what he taught that would be lovely to find out.

"Just before Covid and lockdown, a local solicitor contacted the Treasurer of Knaresborough Rotary Club to advise that retired teacher and Knaresborough resident, Alan Waugh had made the club his main beneficiary, which was a generous gesture.

"Despite enquiries, including with Alan’s neighbours, very little information about this very private and, reportedly, eccentric recluse has been discovered.

"We know that Alan’s father Wilfred was a police sergeant in Knaresborough and that his mother’s name was Evelyn, but little about Alan himself or his life.”

Anyone with information about Alan Waugh is asked to kindly email [email protected]

Or write to Knaresborough Rotary c/o Harrogate Golf Club, 52 Forest Lane, Harrogate.