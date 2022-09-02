Search continues for Harrogate woman who has been missing for six days
North Yorkshire Police is urging members of the public to remain vigilant when out walking this weekend as they continue to search for a missing 73-year-old woman.
Judith Holliday has now been missing from her care home for six days.
The latest confirmed sighting of Judith was in the village of North Rigton on Saturday afternoon (August 27).
It’s believed that Judith left Harrogate by bus and then flagged down a member of the public and asked for a lift to North Rigton.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate woman with 30-year criminal record jailed for stealing from vulnerable man in "revenge"
-
2
Man charged after Land Rover stolen from driveway in Harrogate
-
3
Here are the roads which are being affected by 10 weeks of roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
-
4
Court results: The latest cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court
-
5
Harrogate ambulance crewmates to raise money for charity close to the heart of much-missed Karen
Judith has links to Wetherby and sightings have also been reported in Wetherby, Knaresborough, Otley and Ilkley
Extensive police and specialist resources are being used in the search.
Judith is described as white, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey hair and is often seen wearing a distinctive blue jacket, so it’s possible that she will be wearing this.
Louise Pegg, North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector, said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith as she has now been missing for nearly a week.
“Judith requires medication and has dementia but often presents fit and well.
“Judith’s family are doing everything they can to help locate Judith and officers are supporting them as we continue to try and locater her.
“If required, the searches will continue across the weekend.
"I would urge any members of the public who are out and about today and this weekend to remain vigilant and report any immediate sightings of Judith to 999.”
If you have any information that could assist with the search, call 101 and quote the reference number 12220153505.
Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.