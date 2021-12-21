Schoolgirl is windows trail winner

A series of six Magical Window posters designed by local children from the towns of Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and Ripon, with each design depicting one of the chapters of Percy’s the Penguin’s quest to find a friend.

Helen Suckling, Partnerships and Commercial Manager of Visit Harrogate visited Grewelthorpe C of E Primary School, recently to present Molly Hall (10) with her own copy of her winning poster design, now proudly displayed in Ripon Library, as the very important concluding chapter of Percy the Penguin’s quest for a Christmas pal.

Alongside each of the Magic Windows is a panel promoting a local business from each of the participating town centres.

Using QR codes, each panel will direct passers-by to Percy the Penguin’s website where they will find a range of offers and exclusive discounts for participating local businesses.

As children follow Percy’s journey and next chapter of the story, grown-ups can follow their own quest for bargains and exclusive discounts and discover new outlets across the delightful North Yorkshire towns in their search for festive gifts.

A number of businesses are taking part in the promotional windows offering exclusive discounts and offers, that can only be accessed by the QR codes on the magical windows.

The other magical window trail winners and where to find them are: Jade Alexandra Stam, Pybus Newsagents, Boroughbridge; Isabel Trigoso, Commercial Street, Harrogate; Margaret Moorhouse, Knaresborough Library; Lottie Smith, Jennifer Holmes, Hair & Beauty, Masham; Samuel Ashton, Nidderdale Plus Community Hub, Pateley Bridge; Molly Hall, Ripon Library.