Schoolgirl gives generously to Salvation Army in honour of great-grandfather

A schoolgirl who made bracelets to raise money for The Salvation Army was inspired by her great-grandfather who was helped by the church and charity when he was a little boy.

Francesca Heywood, 12, from Harrogate, donated more than £80 to Wetherby Salvation Army after making personalised bracelets for friends and family.

The money will go towards buying presents for children who would otherwise go without on their birthdays and at Christmas time.

Francesca said: “When I was younger, we donated chocolates and toys to The Salvation Army in Huddersfield where we lived. We’ve always leaned towards them because a long time ago my dad Graham’s grandad relied on them when his own dad got injured in the mines and could no longer work. My great-grandad had to drop out of school to support the family and at that time The Salvation Army really helped them out with food, clothing, and community support.

“Eventually my great-grandad Eric was able to go back to school and get an education and had a successful career in the railways, but he always credited that help he got from The Salvation Army with helping him do that.

“I heard that story a few months ago and I thought because of The Salvation Army I’m here now and am happy and blessed so I wanted to give back to them.

“I had a bracelet kit and really enjoyed making them and thought ‘I can’t wear all of these, I’ll sell them, but I don’t need all this money so why not donate it to charity?’”

Francesca estimates she made over 30 personalised bracelets using clay beads and charms which she packaged up with ‘thank you’ notes and sold to friends and family.

With her mum Mandy, they then contacted Captain Yvonne West at Wetherby Salvation Army to make their donation.

Francesca continued: “Yvonne was very kind and she asked us what we would like to see the money spent on and I said for children that can’t get birthday presents or Christmas presents from their family.”

Mandy added: “Francesca’s great-Grandad attended night-school and became a qualified accountant with the railways after the war. He rose from a booking-clerk to the Chief Accountant of the Railways. He frequently spoke about the help The Salvation Army gave to his family when he was a child. I think Graham passing on these stories from his Grandad to Francesca brought her to think of The Salvation Army when she wanted to help others.

“We are fortunate that we have a roof over our head and food on the table and Francesca is aware of that. I am really proud of her, it’s a lovely thing to do, to have that awareness and to think of others, and to make that impact. It just shows it doesn’t have to be a massive amount of money, just little things can really make a difference.”

Yvonne said: “It was lovely to meet Francesca and her parents, to hear how she had been inspired by their family story, and to share the work of The Salvation Army with them. Francesca was particularly drawn to the partnership with our local Children’s Centre to provide birthday and Christmas presents for children. I’m delighted that her generous donation will help us to continue this much-needed support.”

For more information on Wetherby Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/wetherby or search for them on Facebook.